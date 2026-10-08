Aside from 0 percent financing options, participating customers may also receive insurance and preventive maintenance packages, Lexus merchandise, Modellista accessories and car-care services such as protective film and ceramic coating, depending on the model and offer.

The NX 350h Premier and Executive are positioned as self-charging hybrid crossovers suited for everyday driving, while the RX lineup offers buyers a choice between the comfort-oriented RX 350h Executive and the sportier RX 500h F Sport.

For customers seeking larger and more adventure-oriented vehicles, Lexus is also including the GX Premier and GX Overtrail in the October promotion.

Lexus said the exact privileges available will vary depending on the preferred model and advised customers to consult a Lexus sales representative for details.

The promotion is part of the luxury automaker’s October campaign encouraging buyers to consider different financing and ownership packages when choosing a new vehicle.

Customers may inquire through the Lexus Manila Gallery, authorized Lexus channels or the MyLEXUS app.