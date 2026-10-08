Under the agreement, Luna Securities, an accredited PERA Administrator, will serve as a distribution partner for PNB’s PERA products, allowing investors to access the bank’s retirement investment solutions through Luna’s digital platform.

The partnership is aimed at making retirement investing more accessible as more Filipinos turn to digital channels for financial services. It will cover the investment journey from account opening to redemption while promoting greater awareness of PERA as a voluntary retirement savings program.

Jiah Santos, PNB senior vice president and chief trust officer, said the partnership combines the bank’s investment expertise with Luna’s digital capabilities.

“This partnership represents an important step in expanding access to PERA and encouraging more Filipinos to start investing for retirement,” Santos said. “By combining PNB’s investment management expertise with Luna Securities’ digital capabilities, we can make retirement investing more accessible, convenient, and relevant to today’s investors.”

PERA is designed to encourage Filipinos to build long-term retirement savings, with the program offering tax incentives and other benefits to qualified investors.

For PNB, the agreement supports its broader strategy of expanding its investment business through digital products and strategic partnerships.

The collaboration also gives Luna Securities an additional retirement investment offering to distribute through its technology-driven platform, supporting its efforts to broaden access to investment and financial planning solutions.

PNB and Luna said the partnership is intended to help more Filipinos take advantage of long-term investment opportunities and strengthen participation in the country’s voluntary retirement savings program.