Fruitas Founder and CEO Lester C. Yu said the company’s revenue has increased by more than 20 percent, while its sales volume during one recent week was 47.7 percent higher than the comparable week in 2025.

The stronger business activity comes as Fruitas lines up expansion plans covering its various brands and product offerings. Fruitas Director Calvin Chua said the company is also considering acquisitions, bringing foreign brands into the Philippines and taking its own brands to international markets.

“We are very confident with PNB behind us. We have had a strong relationship thats far and we expect that it can only blossom in the future,” Chua said.

PNB President and CEO Edwin R. Bautista said the bank’s support is intended to help growing businesses develop into larger enterprises.

“So we were there from the very beginning as those companies were growing until they became large corporates and the giants of industry. That’s what I hope would happen to our partner here,” Bautista said.

Chua said Fruitas is looking at markets with large Filipino communities, including countries in the Middle East where the company has previous experience.

The company is also testing the North American market, particularly the United States and Canada. It has shipped two frozen product consignments from the Philippines for sale through Filipino supermarkets in the region.

Chua said the company is studying technology and packaging solutions to extend product shelf life, which could support larger-scale exports and open additional markets.

“We have a lot of things lined up. Geographic expansion, expansion of our different businesses including types of things that we will sell,” Chua said.

Fruitas currently operates 15 commissaries nationwide, including facilities in Zamboanga City, Davao City and Cagayan de Oro City. It is also exploring technology partnerships as part of its expansion strategy.