INFANTA, Quezon — The municipal slaughterhouse in Infanta has resumed operations following the completion of a ₱1.03-million rehabilitation project aimed at improving the town's meat-processing facilities.

The municipal government announced on 7 October that the slaughterhouse reopened on 5 October after rehabilitation works costing ₱1,029,242.34.

The improvements included repairs and replacement of roofing, flooring, wall tiles and driveway sections, as well as work on two large cooking vats used in slaughterhouse operations.

According to Slaughterhouse Master II Angelo Mardenio Burgo, the facility processes approximately 1,000 animals monthly and generates an estimated ₱171,968 in monthly revenue for the municipal government.

The rehabilitated facility serves local meat vendors, livestock traders and other stakeholders who rely on municipal slaughtering services.

The project is expected to improve the facility's operating conditions and support the municipality's efforts to maintain essential public services related to meat processing and food safety.