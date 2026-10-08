NAPOLCOM Commissioner Ralph Calinisan said citizens have the right to criticize or complain about police conduct, but such concerns should be raised through proper channels.

The National Police Commission on Thursday backed the Philippine National Police’s move to explore legal action against individuals who interfere with police officers performing official duties.

“Hindi po natin isinasantabi ang karapatan ng bawat Pilipino na pumuna, pero ang pagpuna o pagreklamo, kailangang idaan sa tama,” Calinisan said.

He urged the public to report alleged police misconduct directly to the PNP or NAPOLCOM rather than intervene during police operations.

The statement came after a video circulated on social media showing a former police officer and lawmaker ordering policemen manning a checkpoint to shave their beards and moustaches.

The PNP earlier ordered its Directorate for Operations, Legal Service and Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management to review the incident and determine possible legal remedies.

“A citizen’s action may be well-meaning and carry the most noble intention, pero kami na po ang pulis ng pulis. The job is taken. Wala pong bakante. Huwag nating ilagay ang batas sa ating kamay,” Calinisan said.

NAPOLCOM said complaints may be personally filed with the commission or submitted through mail, its social media platforms or official website, provided the information can be validated.

“Patas kami, mabilis kaming kumilos, at wala kaming kinatatakutan,” Calinisan said.