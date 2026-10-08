The report, submitted to BFAR-MIMAROPA Regional Director Roberto Abrera, identified thermal stress as the primary hypothesis, potentially aggravated by reduced dissolved oxygen levels and restricted tidal water exchange.

In an official incident report dated 8 October 2026, BFAR Romblon Officer-in-Charge Luisito Manes said eel-like fishes and other aquatic organisms were found dead along the tidal flats of Barangays Canduyong, Panique, Gabawan and Libertad on 4 and 6 October.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) is investigating recurring fish mortality incidents in four coastal barangays of Odiongan, Romblon, with elevated seawater temperatures emerging as a possible cause.

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According to BFAR, interviews with local fisherfolk indicated that seawater in the affected areas was unusually warm, particularly between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., when sunlight was intense.

The agency explained that shallow tidal flats are especially vulnerable to rapid temperature increases during low tide, particularly in areas where water circulation is limited.

Under such conditions, aquatic organisms may experience thermal stress as warmer water reduces oxygen availability while increasing their metabolic oxygen requirements.

However, BFAR emphasized that the findings remain preliminary and that further investigation is necessary to determine the actual cause of the fish deaths.

The agency also disclosed that a similar incident occurred in Odiongan in 2024, raising concerns about recurring environmental stress in the municipality's shallow coastal ecosystems.

Despite the similarities, BFAR said available information remains insufficient to establish a consistent seasonal pattern or a direct relationship with larger climatic phenomena, including El Niño.

The recurrence has prompted the agency to coordinate with the Odiongan local government and other concerned national government offices.

An inter-agency coordination meeting is scheduled for Friday, 9 October, at 3 p.m. to assess the situation, consolidate available information and identify appropriate monitoring measures.

BFAR said technical personnel will conduct regular water-quality monitoring in the affected tidal flats and adjacent coastal waters.

The assessment will cover seawater temperature, dissolved oxygen, salinity, pH levels, water depth and tidal conditions.

The monitoring is intended to determine whether environmental changes are contributing to the mortality incidents and identify measures needed to protect aquatic resources in the affected coastal communities.

BFAR has not established a definitive cause of the incidents, pending further scientific assessment.