Fisherfolk leaders, government officials, and civil society groups gathered in Quezon City on Monday for an Atin Ito Coalition-led forum to discuss government funding and legislation for the fisheries sector.

Atin Ito said the gathering seeks to examine the condition of Filipino fisherfolk and the public support needed to protect their livelihoods and safety at sea.

The forum, dubbed “West Philippine Sea: Mana Natin: The State and Legacy of Filipino Fishers and Those Who Stand With Them,” combines fisherfolk accounts with discussions on legislation and the proposed 2027 fisheries budget.

Roy Ortega, chief of the Fisheries Resources Management Division of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, is set to present the proposed 2027 fisheries budget, while Akbayan Party-list Rep. Dadah Kiram Ismulah will discuss the legislative agenda for fisherfolk rights.

Fisherfolk representatives include Leonardo “Ka Nards” Cuaresma, president of the New Masinloc Fishermen Association; Fausto Alpay, president of the Subic Commercial Fishers Association; and Roberto “Ka Dodoy” Ballon, chairperson of PAKISAMA.

The gathering is part of Maritime and Archipelagic Nation Awareness Month and is supported by the Center for Information Resilience and Integrity Studies (CIRIS).

The program will also recognize local government leaders who have supported fisherfolk communities and other West Philippine Sea frontliners, including officials whose local governments declared 12 July as West Philippine Sea Victory Day.

Atin Ito will hold succeeding forums in Subic, Zambales, and Puerto Princesa, Palawan, in October, with CIRIS as a partner. San Jose, Occidental Mindoro is tentatively scheduled for December.