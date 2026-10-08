Speaking at the Australian Army’s Chief of Army Symposium 2026 in Perth on 8 October, Gumiran outlined four principles guiding the Philippine Army’s approach to adaptation.

Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Donald Gumiran said military forces must adapt to changing threats without discarding practices and lessons that still work.

First, he said adaptation requires the ability to “unlearn” as the Armed Forces tests concepts applicable to both internal and external security operations.

Second, he cited the 2017 Marawi siege as an example of how battlefield lessons can shape broader institutional change.

Third, Gumiran said force design for an archipelagic country should remain flexible, pointing to the integration of unmanned systems, counter-drone capabilities and changes in combined-arms training.

Lastly, he said military exercises should serve as laboratories for learning and expose institutions to setbacks rather than simply reinforce existing assumptions.

Gumiran also highlighted the Army’s role in the whole-of-nation approach to peace and development and its cooperation with international defense partners.

The symposium also featured Singapore Army chief Maj. Gen. Cai Dexian, New Zealand Army Deputy Chief Brig. Hamish Gibbons and Australian Army Deputy Chief Maj. Gen. Chris Smith.

The event formed part of the three-day Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition held in Perth from 6 to 8 October.