QC probes police-protester clash outside DAR
The Quezon City government has ordered an investigation into a confrontation between farmers and police personnel outside the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) office on Monday, 19 October.
In a statement Tuesday, the city government said Mayor Joy Belmonte had directed authorities to look into the incident and ensure accountability for any abuse of power.
“As always, the City believes that anyone proven to have used their authority to hurt, intimidate, or prevent peaceful expression must be held accountable,” the statement read.
Belmonte also reminded the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) to observe maximum tolerance when dealing with demonstrators.
According to the city government, the farmers had gathered outside the DAR office for a scheduled dialogue with department officials.
However, the city said it received DAR's letter concerning the incident only at 5 p.m. Monday.
The local government maintained that protesters should be allowed to remain in the area until noon Wednesday, 21 October, provided their activities remain peaceful and orderly.
“Their grievances should be heard and addressed through dialogue,” it said.
City officials subsequently met with representatives of DAR, QCPD and the protesting farmers to coordinate measures ensuring public safety.
The demonstrators assured authorities that they would maintain order and cleanliness throughout their stay.
Belmonte delivered her eighth State of the City Address at the Quezon City MICE Center on Monday, the same day the confrontation occurred.