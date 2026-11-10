The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) seized Pokémon collectibles and approximately one gram of suspected marijuana from two residents of Pasay City who were arrested during an entrapment operation in Barangay Bagumbayan, Quezon City, on Monday evening.

The suspects were identified as alias “Jun,” 25, and alias “Vin,” 26, both residents of Pasay City. They are facing charges for alleged violation of Presidential Decree (PD) No. 1612, or the Anti-Fencing Law.

“Investigation disclosed that on November 8, 2026, the victims discovered that their bag containing personal belongings had gone missing while they were inside a mall in Barangay Ugong Norte, Quezon City,” the police report stated.

“The following day, they received information that their stolen belongings were being offered for sale, prompting them to report the incident to Eastwood Police Station (PS 12),” it added.

Police operatives then conducted an entrapment operation. At around 10 p.m. on November 9, the suspects arrived at the agreed meeting place along E. Rodriguez Avenue in Barangay Bagumbayan, bringing the items believed to have been stolen, which led to their arrest.

Recovered during the operation were Pokémon collectible cards valued at P24,000, a Pidgeot EX Great Ball League Stamp Card worth P62,000, a Pokémon card binder containing 546 cards, a Redmi cellular phone, and an eco bag.

During a subsequent search incidental to the arrest, operatives also recovered approximately one gram of suspected dried marijuana worth an estimated P1,500 from alias “Jun.”

Further verification revealed that alias “Jun” had a previous police record in connection with an alleged violation of Republic Act (RA) No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, on April 15, 2023.