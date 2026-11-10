Authorities respond to the fatal dump truck-motorcycle collision that occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on October 27, 2026, along Congressional Avenue corner Luzon Avenue, Barangay Culiat, Quezon City.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has revoked the driver's license of a dump truck driver whose vehicle overturned and crushed a motorcycle in Quezon City last month, killing its rider and injuring two passengers.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on 27 October 2026 at the intersection of Congressional Avenue and Luzon Avenue in Barangay Culiat, according to an initial investigation by the Quezon City Police District Traffic Sector 6.

The LTO said the dump truck, loaded with sand, and the motorcycle were traveling along Congressional Avenue from Tandang Sora Avenue toward Luzon Avenue when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle.

“Both the dump truck and the motorcycle were traveling along Congressional Avenue from the direction of Tandang Sora Avenue toward Luzon Avenue when, upon reaching the area, the dump truck driver lost control of the vehicle due to defective brakes,” the LTO said.

“The dump truck overturned onto its left side of the road and crushed the motorcycle traveling alongside it, including its rider and two back riders,” it added.

The motorcycle rider was rushed to East Avenue Medical Center but was pronounced dead at approximately 2:23 a.m.

The two passengers were also injured, although the LTO did not disclose the extent of their injuries.

Following the incident, the agency issued a show-cause order against the truck driver and its operator and launched an administrative investigation.

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After a hearing, the LTO found the driver administratively liable for reckless driving and declared him an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

“As a result, the LTO ordered the revocation of his driver's license,” the agency said.

The truck operator was also found liable for employing a reckless driver.

Meanwhile, the complaint involving the operation of a vehicle with defective parts was deferred pending an inspection.