Actress and celebrity mommy Ellen Adarna reacts to her viral Friday night moment in Dumanjug, Cebu after a video of her dancing and tumbling with the local crowd made the rounds online.
Adarna apologized to her followers, joking that she apparently had no memory of the tumbles and only found out later that she had gone viral.
Originally said in Visayan, Adarna declared: “Pasensya na po kayo dahil kahapon, nag-tumbling pala ako, wala na akong maalala. Andun ba kayo? Nag-trending na pala, nakakahiya na pala yung ginawa ko.”
She also playfully said, “Gun,” referring to her close friend, Dumanjug Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Z. Gica.
Adarna truly lives up to her sugar-and-spice persona, and she definitely gave Dumanjug and its denizens who attended the fiesta celebration a night to remember.
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