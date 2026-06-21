John Lloyd Cruz, Ellen Adarna to work on a new sitcom

“Enough with the lies? You stop. You stop telling lies especially to my dad,” Ian wailed in a recent stories of his Facebook Page IDL Arts and Paintings.

Ian claimed he was not ready to commit to the foundation just yet because he wants proper legal papers to be sorted out.

“That time I said I’m not ready to commit dahil gusto kong ayusin muna nila 'yung legal papers 'nyan (because I want them to fix the legal papers). I know the plans and my suggestion to them is that fix the legalities first before launching it. Days and days after launching I was monitoring their SEC registration but it’s still not yet up. The staff of a significant figure even informed us that they donated and may nilapitan pa silang isang malaking tao. Also the office informed us but they hesitated to donate, which made me post a statement to protect my family in case of any legal problems,” he posted.

“Gusto niyo akong i-entrap (You want to entrap me) during one event to sign something without telling right away what our dinner is all about that’s why you have your lawyers with you. Thankfully, this person asked us to dinner that I can’t decline,” he continued.

Belying claims that he did not inform his siblings about his plans, Aunor's son shared a screenshot of a Zoom meeting to show his side of the story. He claimed his siblings attended the Zoom meeting twice.

Reacting to Lotlot's statement that he can have all the inheritance to himself, Ian wrote: “Sakin na lahat? (It's all for me?) After the state funeral when five of us are talking. I was clear, that told you guys na tulong-tulong tayong lima dito at maging transparent sa isa't-isa and everything will take time and everything will be divided equally. Pero ang palabas is madamot ako (But you made it appear that I am selfish?) Why? Sino ang may inaagaw? (Who is grabbing?) Why say that? To put me down."

“Who put down the siblings? Did you even watch the whole show before reacting? Kayo lang ba pwede magpa-interview? (Are you the only one who can be interviewed?) I don’t go out just like that. It’s for Father’s Day episode. Tinuring mo kong kapatid? (You treated me as a brother?) Tinuring din kitang parang totoong kapatid! (I also treated you like a true sister) And I still call you Ate,” he finally wrote.

More Pinoy viewers can watch 'Sigabo and 'Face To Face with Ate Koring'

More Filipino viewers can now watch Coco Martin’s Sigabo and Face to Face with Ate Koring on television, digital and streaming platforms this month, highlighting how media companies and platforms are working together to serve the Filipino audiences by making shows available to more viewers.

ABS-CBN is grateful for the opportunity to work with ALLTV, A2Z, GMA, TV5, YouTube, Facebook, Netflix, Prime Video and Viu that provide audiences with access to the programs they enjoy and follow for news and entertainment.