DHL improves heavy cargo handling

DHL Express on Thursday announced the worldwide expansion of its Time Definite International portfolio with the introduction of Heavy Weight Express (HWX), an express air solution for shipments up to 1,000 kilograms per piece and 3,000 kilograms per shipment.

In a statement, DHL Express said the launch strengthens its role as a leading global integrator capable of moving heavyweight cargo with express speed and reliability across more than 220 countries and territories, backed by a dedicated aviation and ground network that ensures stable uplift, predictable transit times, and globally consistent handling standards.