DHL improves heavy cargo handling

DHL Express on Thursday announced the worldwide expansion of its Time Definite International portfolio with the introduction of Heavy Weight Express (HWX), an express air solution for shipments up to 1,000 kilograms per piece and 3,000 kilograms per shipment.
In a statement, DHL Express said the launch strengthens its role as a leading global integrator capable of moving heavyweight cargo with express speed and reliability across more than 220 countries and territories, backed by a dedicated aviation and ground network that ensures stable uplift, predictable transit times, and globally consistent handling standards.
Heavy Weight Express is designed to meet the needs of industries where shipment reliability and timing are critical business drivers, the logistics firm said.
Customers benefit from guaranteed express transit times, comprehensive shipment visibility at every stage, and DHL’s uncompromising operational standards, including stringent handling procedures for shock-sensitive, high-value, or regulated goods.
“Heavy Weight Express represents a strategically important step for our business, expanding the value that DHL Express brings to global supply chains. As industries face rising volatility, increasingly complex production cycles, and significant financial exposure from delays and supply chain disruption, DHL’s ability to offer express-level speed, access to capacity, and higher reliability for shipments up to 3,000 kilograms fundamentally changes the service levels that customers can expect from their logistics provider,” said DHL Express CEO, John Pearson.
DHL Express manages its own aircraft fleet, hubs, gateways, customs operations, and last-mile delivery — providing customers with predictability even during periods of global disruption or limited air capacity.