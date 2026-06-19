BCDA, Brightside to explore digital infrastructure in Morong

BCDA was represented by President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang and OIC-Senior Vice President Mark P. Torres, while Brightside Group was represented by Ret. Gen. Delfin N. Lorenzana and Cory Quirino, while Chief Executive Officer Christopher Harriman and Chief Technology Officer Mark Munger joined the event online.

"The Philippines is taking another significant step toward strengthening its digital infrastructure," Bingcang said.

"The project will explore the establishment of a telecommunications gateway, free-space optics (FSO) manufacturing facilities, terminal base stations, data centers, and other supporting digital infrastructure within the BCDA-managed zone," he added.

Once realized, these facilities are expected to enhance digital connectivity, strengthen communications resilience, and support the country's growing technological requirements.

The initiative aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s vision of transforming the Philippines into a digitally connected nation, ensuring that affordable and reliable digital services reach more Filipinos and fostering innovation-driven growth.

Advanced satellite and digital infrastructure form the foundation of modern, resilient connectivity. Integrating Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites with AI-driven terrestrial networks bridges the digital divide, providing uninterrupted, high-speed data across archipelagos and disaster-prone regions like Central Luzon.

Brightside Industries Group, LLC is a global infrastructure and digital sovereignty solutions firm focused on helping nations achieve strategic growth and technological independence. The company specializes in building vertically integrated communication networks, combining satellite and terrestrial tech to safeguard national data assets.