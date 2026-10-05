The policy resumed on 5 October in Manila, Quezon City, San Juan, Parañaque and Muntinlupa. Valenzuela City, which had earlier announced a resumption, deferred implementation because of ongoing roadworks.

The Supreme Court lifted the remaining temporary restraining order against the challenged NCAP ordinances after dismissing the consolidated petitions in a decision made public in July 2026. The Court, however, stressed that the dismissal did not amount to a ruling that the challenged issuances were valid or constitutional.

“We have never opposed any traffic enforcement policy that seeks to promote discipline, order and safety on our roads,” the coalition said.

“However, we want to ensure that before and during the implementation of the policy, every detail, rule, procedure and penalty, the demerit system, and the mechanism for filing complaints or questioning a citation are clearly explained to everyone,” it added.

The groups raised questions over how violations are verified, how motorists may challenge erroneous citations and who would be accountable for technical errors or mistaken identification.

They also sought clarification on how personal data collected through cameras and other monitoring equipment would be protected and whether the systems would be operated by government agencies or private entities.

Under the renewed NCAP framework, motorists may check recorded violations through participating local government online portals and contest citations through designated procedures.

The coalition said traffic enforcement should focus not only on recording violations but also on helping motorists comply with traffic rules and preventing road accidents.

“Consult first. Clarify the process. Protect motorists and the rights of every Filipino citizen,” the groups said.