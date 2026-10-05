Under the expanded role, Samson will oversee the business from developing new opportunities and strengthening client relationships to ensuring projects are successfully executed and deliver sustainable business performance.

EEI is also bringing back Romualdo Canlas, vice president and head of the Engineering Department, following his temporary assignment with Al-Rushaid Construction Co. Ltd.

Canlas will assume leadership of all Engineering Services functions, giving EEI a single point of accountability for developing and integrating its engineering capabilities.

The company said his return would also strengthen technical governance and engineering standards while improving coordination between Engineering Services, business units and individual projects.

The changes form part of a broader leadership realignment that also puts the company's transformation agenda under a dedicated executive.

Andres P. Tumbokon III, previously senior vice president and head of the Buildings Division, will take on the newly expanded enterprise-wide role of chief transformation officer.

“He will focus on translating the Company’s strategic priorities into sustained organizational change, bringing together the right people, processes, technology, governance, and ways of working to deliver measurable business outcomes,” EEI said.

Tumbokon will lead EEI's strategic transformation agenda and major cross-functional programs intended to improve how the company operates, executes, and competes.

EEI also expanded the responsibilities of Earl Jason Vistro, senior vice president and formerly head of government relations and external affairs.

Vistro will now head Corporate Affairs, Corporate Services and the Special Projects Business Unit, overseeing government relations and external affairs as well as security, safety and facilities management.

He will also oversee services used by EEI's headquarters from internal and external service partners.

EEI said bringing these functions together would establish clearer accountability for its external stakeholder relationships, corporate services and management of the Special Projects Business Unit.