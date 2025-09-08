EEI bags P19.1-B new infra, hotel contracts

Listed construction company EEI Corp. closed the third quarter of the year with P19.1 billion in new projects, bringing its total backlog to P39.24 billion as of end-August.

In a disclosure on Monday, the company said MPCALA Holdings, Inc. awarded a P2.7-billion contract for selected sections of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway Subsection 1 in Kawit, Cavite.

The project covers roadway construction, drainage systems, and related structures.

Once completed, CALAX is expected to improve connectivity between Cavite and Laguna, ease traffic congestion, and support regional economic growth.

In the hospitality sector, EEI bagged a contract with Megaworld Corp. for the construction of Arcovia Hotel in Pasig City. The scope of work includes civil, structural, and architectural finishing such as painting and waterproofing.

“These new project wins mark a significant turnaround for EEI, reflecting our resilience, competitiveness in the industry, and renewed growth momentum,” EEI Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial and Operations Anna Payawal-Figuera said.

“More than expanding our portfolio, this infrastructure and building projects reaffirm our commitment to nation-building by helping drive economic growth, enabling connectivity, and delivering facilities that uplift the lives of our people and our communities.”

Last August, EEI announced its plan to diversify into real estate, using its 139-hectare land bank to launch projects in Makati, Quezon City, Bataan, Cavite, and Pampanga.

The company said the developments will support the government’s affordable housing program, including an Affordable Luxury Micro Condominium in Clark and a township project in Cavite with residential, commercial, office, and leisure components.