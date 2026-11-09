LA MESA DAM WATER SUPPLY REMAINS STABLE An aerial view shows La Mesa Dam in Quezon City on Friday, 2 October. The reservoir can hold up to 50.5 million cubic meters of water and supplies parts of Metro Manila. Maynilad Water Services Inc. spokesperson and water supply operations head Engr. Rex Calderon said supply remains stable, with mobile water tankers on standby should scheduled interruptions occur. | Analy Labor

Manila Water has put its 33 reservoirs on heightened drought preparedness to safeguard water supply as a prolonged El Niño threatens to strain resources and drive up demand across Metro Manila and nearby provinces through the first half of 2027.

The East Zone concessionaire said on Monday that it prepared the reservoirs, which have a combined storage capacity of 557 million liters, to help cushion consumers against potential supply disruptions during extended dry conditions.

Manila Water said its reservoirs are crucial in balancing supply and demand by storing treated water and distributing it across service areas based on consumption requirements.

Among its major facilities are the 111-million-liter N. Domingo Reservoir and 25-million-liter Balara Reservoir in Quezon City, as well as the 20-million-liter Maguey Reservoir in Antipolo City.

Preparations include checking reservoir conditions, monitoring water levels, inspecting equipment, and ensuring that facilities can support distribution requirements during the dry months.

“Our reservoirs, additional water sources, and continuing efforts to reduce system losses all work together to help us manage available supply more efficiently.

As we prepare our network for prolonged dry conditions, we also encourage our customers to be #Waterwais by using water responsibly every time they open the tap,” said Dittie Galang, Manila Water Communications Affairs Department Head.

Likewise, she said Manila Water is diversifying its water sources to reduce dependence on the Angat-Ipo-La Mesa system.

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Its alternative sources include the 100-million-liters-per-day (MLD) Cardona Water Treatment Plant, 50-MLD East Bay Phase 1 facility, and 80-MLD Calawis Water Treatment Plant.

The upcoming 200-MLD East Bay Phase 2 and 220-MLD Kaysakat water treatment plants are expected to further strengthen supply capacity and distribution flexibility.

The company is also working to minimize water losses, maintaining its non-revenue water (NRW) level below 15 percent through leak detection, repairs, and continuous network monitoring.

Lower system losses allow more treated water to reach consumers, helping preserve available supply as prolonged dry conditions put pressure on water resources.

Manila Water said it continues to coordinate with government agencies, monitor water sources, and maintain treatment and pumping facilities to support reliable service.