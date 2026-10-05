“This latest issuance of RTB 32 offers a viable opportunity for Filipinos to access an affordable and low-risk investment, while also enjoying higher interest rates over a shorter period,” de Jesus said.

The public offer period will run until 7 October, while issuance and settlement are scheduled for 12 October. The bonds will mature on 12 April 2029.

DBP is one of the joint lead issue managers for the offering, which forms part of the Bureau of the Treasury’s 25th anniversary celebration of the RTB program.

The Treasury will also conduct a switch program allowing holders of eligible government securities to exchange their existing holdings for RTB 32 and receive accrued interest up to the issuance date.

Interested investors may purchase the bonds through DBP’s 153 branches nationwide.

Retail Treasury Bonds are government securities designed to make government debt instruments accessible to individual investors while raising funds for national government expenditures and projects.