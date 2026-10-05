“We came here to respect and participate in the fact-finding investigation by the NBI,” Ilagan said.

The NBI had invited the couple after Gracioso alleged in a sworn affidavit that he delivered cash to members of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s family upon Velasco’s instructions. The allegations remain under investigation.

Ilagan said the Velascos are private citizens and are free to travel, adding that they are not government officials.

Velasco left the Philippines on 30 August, while Rowena departed on 24 September, according to reports.

Ilagan also confirmed that he received from the NBI a copy of Gracioso’s sworn affidavit.

The lawyer acknowledged that the Velascos know Gracioso but declined to discuss the nature of their relationship.

“Kilala po pero hindi po natin masabi kung ano po ’yung pagkakilala,” Ilagan said.

The Velasco camp said it would respond to the allegations at the proper time and forum.

“Sasagutin po namin lahat po ng alegasyon at the proper forum and also at the proper time,” Ilagan said.

The couple’s camp has previously denied Gracioso’s allegations, describing them as baseless and fabricated.