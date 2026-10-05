In San Jacinto, multi-purpose buildings are planned in Barangays Macayug, Awai, Bolo and Labney.

In Manaoag, similar facilities are set for Barangays Bucao, Calaocan, Licsi, Matulong, Pao and Poblacion.

The buildings may be used as barangay halls, covered courts or gyms, day-care centers and health centers, depending on the needs of each community.

Three road projects are also planned in Manaoag, covering Tebuel, Oraan East and Banaoang roads.

San Jacinto, meanwhile, is set to receive a farm-to-market road in Barangay Casibong.

De Venecia said infrastructure spending should focus on projects that address community needs and improve access to public services.