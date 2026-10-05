Fourteen infrastructure projects are scheduled for implementation this year in Manaoag and San Jacinto, Pangasinan, according to the office of 4th District Rep. Gina de Venecia.
The projects include 10 multi-purpose buildings and four road projects across the two municipalities.
In San Jacinto, multi-purpose buildings are planned in Barangays Macayug, Awai, Bolo and Labney.
In Manaoag, similar facilities are set for Barangays Bucao, Calaocan, Licsi, Matulong, Pao and Poblacion.
The buildings may be used as barangay halls, covered courts or gyms, day-care centers and health centers, depending on the needs of each community.
Three road projects are also planned in Manaoag, covering Tebuel, Oraan East and Banaoang roads.
San Jacinto, meanwhile, is set to receive a farm-to-market road in Barangay Casibong.
De Venecia said infrastructure spending should focus on projects that address community needs and improve access to public services.
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