According to the Comelec, the candidate failed to submit his SOCEs for the 2019 and 2022 elections.

The poll body also imposed administrative fines of ₱10,000 for the first offense and ₱40,000 for the second.

The candidate ran for Sangguniang Bayan member in San Mariano, Isabela, in 2019 but lost.

In 2022, he ran for a seat in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan representing Isabela’s second district.

Under Republic Act No. 7166, repeated failure to file a SOCE may result in perpetual disqualification from holding public office, aside from administrative fines.