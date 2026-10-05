The Commission on Elections has perpetually disqualified an Isabela candidate from holding public office after finding that he repeatedly failed to file his Statements of Contributions and Expenditures.
The Comelec Second Division issued the ruling upon a petition filed by the commission’s Political Finance and Affairs Department.
According to the Comelec, the candidate failed to submit his SOCEs for the 2019 and 2022 elections.
The poll body also imposed administrative fines of ₱10,000 for the first offense and ₱40,000 for the second.
The candidate ran for Sangguniang Bayan member in San Mariano, Isabela, in 2019 but lost.
In 2022, he ran for a seat in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan representing Isabela’s second district.
Under Republic Act No. 7166, repeated failure to file a SOCE may result in perpetual disqualification from holding public office, aside from administrative fines.
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