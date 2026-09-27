SAN JOSE, Batangas — A 26-year-old motorcycle rider died while his 18-year-old passenger was critically injured after their motorcycle hit two concrete electric posts in Barangay Taysan early Sunday, 27 September.

Police said the accident occurred at around 1:20 a.m. while the motorcycle was negotiating a curved portion of the road.

Initial investigation showed that the motorcycle first sideswiped a concrete electric post, causing the rider to lose control before the vehicle crashed into another post.

Both occupants suffered multiple injuries and were rushed to San Jose District Hospital.

The driver was pronounced dead on arrival, while the back rider remained in critical condition, according to police.

San Jose police said their initial investigation also indicated that both occupants were reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Personnel from the San Jose Municipal Police Station, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and Bureau of Fire Protection responded to the incident.