New CALABARZON wage rates take effect

(August 11 2026) Workers balance themselves as the work at the ongoing construction building in Quezon City, As of August 11, 2026, the ₱85 Metro Manila wage increase under Wage Order No. NCR-27 remains halted due to a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) issued by the Pasig Regional Trial Court. Photo/Analy Labor

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — New minimum wage rates for private-sector workers across CALABARZON took effect Monday, 26 October, raising daily pay by ₱25 to ₱45 under Wage Order No. IVA-23.

The adjustment covers workers in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon, with the new daily minimum wage ranging from ₱550 to ₱645, depending on the employment sector and locality classification.

The National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) said more than 1.5 million minimum wage earners are expected to benefit from the adjustment.

Non-agricultural workers in the extended metropolitan area will receive a minimum of ₱645 daily, while the applicable rate in component cities and first-class municipalities is ₱590, except in Rosario, Cavite, where the rate is ₱645.

Workers in agriculture and retail and service establishments regularly employing no more than 10 workers are covered by a ₱550 daily minimum wage.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) earlier announced that its regional and provincial offices would monitor employers' compliance with the new wage requirements.

The wage adjustment follows consultations involving representatives of labor, employers and government agencies.