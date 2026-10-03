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NEW YORK — An alleged gang rape at Cornell University has renewed scrutiny of sexual violence on U.S. college campuses and how institutions respond to such cases.
A woman alleged in a lawsuit filed last month that she was drugged with ketamine, assaulted and raped by seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity in 2024.
The allegations have drawn attention to what activists call the "red zone," the beginning of the academic year when many campus sexual assaults occur.
A 2020 Association of American Universities study estimated that one in four female students and one in 14 male students experience rape or sexual assault during their undergraduate studies.
Cornell closed the fraternity following the initial allegations and temporarily suspended the students allegedly involved. Several were later expelled.
Prosecutors initially declined to bring charges, saying the woman's police testimony did not establish a lack of consent. The investigation was reopened following her civil lawsuit.
The case has also renewed debate over New York law, which makes prosecution more difficult in some cases when an alleged victim was voluntarily intoxicated.
"Voluntary intoxication is not a license for sexual assault or gang rape. Period," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
Hochul has pledged to work with lawmakers to change the law and appointed Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor in the Cornell case.
Advocates are also calling for stronger prevention efforts, including sex education focused on consent.