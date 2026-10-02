The Philippines and Singapore have concluded negotiations to update their tax treaty, seeking clearer rules for cross-border income and stronger cooperation between their tax authorities as economic ties between the two countries expand, the Department of Finance (DOF) said.

In a Friday statement, the DOF said the negotiations were held in Singapore from 22 to 25 September 2026 and covered the modernization of the bilateral Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) originally concluded in 1977.

The updated agreement is expected to provide clearer and more predictable tax rules for cross-border economic activities, strengthen cooperation between tax authorities and ensure fair taxation between the two countries.

“The Philippines is committed to strengthening tax cooperation across the region. The renegotiation of the DTA will help modernize our tax framework to support investment and economic growth while protecting our legitimate taxing rights,” Finance Secretary Frederick Go said.

The renegotiation seeks to bring the nearly five-decade-old agreement in line with changes in both countries' economies and developments in international taxation.

The update comes as the Philippines and Singapore maintain growing economic ties, with the movement of professionals, workers, businesses, capital, technology and services between the two countries supporting economic activity.