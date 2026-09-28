The initiative was led by Security Bank Chief Security Officer Gen. Billy Beltran and Col. Ferjen Torred, Special Operations Head of the bank’s Security and Safety Division.

“As a Security Banker and someone who works closely with our security agency partners, I strongly believe in Security Bank Foundation's advocacy for education. That's why I invited our partner agencies to join us in nation-building by supporting the Bayanihan Para sa Silid-Aralan campaign,” Beltran said.

Security Bank Foundation is constructing 60 classrooms this year for eight public schools across the country. The contributions from the security agencies will help offset rising construction costs and allow the foundation to reach more students and communities.

The classroom-building campaign is part of SBFI’s Build a School, Build a Nation program, which has supported public education facilities since 2011 as part of efforts to address the country’s classroom shortage.

The partnership expands the role of Security Bank’s external security providers beyond their regular services, bringing them into the bank’s broader community and education initiatives.

Through the Bayanihan Para sa Silid-Aralan campaign, SBFI continues to mobilize support from stakeholders to provide public schools with additional learning spaces and improve access to better educational facilities.