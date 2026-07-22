Rubio described the Philippines as a country with deep ties to the United States and said the bilateral partnership has become more important in light of recent developments.

He also commended Marcos for hosting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings, saying the gathering provided an opportunity to engage regional partners and reaffirm Washington's commitment to the Philippines.

Marcos thanked Rubio for making time to visit despite his busy schedule for the ASEAN meetings.

"I’m very glad... we were surprised that you are still able to find time to visit with us. Thank you very much," Marcos said.

AI cooperation

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the two officials discussed artificial intelligence and potential cooperation to accelerate AI development in the Philippines.

She said both sides explored partnerships that could generate investments, create jobs, and enhance the country's technological capabilities.

The discussion included the Pax Silica Initiative, which seeks to transform New Clark City into an artificial intelligence and advanced technology hub.

The government said the initiative could generate more than 100,000 jobs and strengthen the Philippines' position as a global player in emerging technologies.

West Philippine Sea

Rubio also reaffirmed Washington's commitment to its Mutual Defense Treaty obligations with the Philippines, describing recent developments in the West Philippine Sea as concerning.

"We've reiterated in every meeting we've had that the U.S. has a treaty arrangement with the Philippines... We intend to live up to our treaty obligations," Rubio said.

His remarks came after the United States condemned what it described as China's dangerous and aggressive actions against Philippine personnel in Ayungin Shoal.

US Ambassador Lee Lipton urged China to stop what he called "illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive actions" in the South China Sea.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila, however, rejected the US statement, maintaining that Philippine personnel ignored repeated warnings, rammed a China Coast Guard vessel, and attacked Chinese personnel during the incident.