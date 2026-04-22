NAST PHL recognizes Filipino scientists' achievements

The recipient of the 2025 Dr. Germiniano T. De Ocampo Visionary Award for Medical Research, Dr. Melecia Antonio-Velmonte, presented her paper titled "National Infection Prevention Control Program: Then and Now."

She is recognized for her pioneering work in infection control, which proved crucial during the SARS crisis in 2003 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

In recognition of her achievement, Dr. Antonio-Velmonte accepted the Dr. Germiniano T. De Ocampo Visionary Award for Medical Research medal and plaque from NAST PHL and a cash prize of P100,000 from the family of NS Ocampo.

In an interview, NAST PHL president Jaime Montoya said that the NAST was created in 1976 by then President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. to recognize the national scientists and academicians who contributed important findings, science, technology, and innovation in our country.

Montoya added that there's no need to apply for the NAST Awards but they are nominated by the institutions and deliberated upon by the NAST Board of Judges.

He stressed that the NAST gets its budget from the DOST for Research and Development, which they also utilize for the NESA Award and the NTSYS.

Montoya boasted that the NAST is celebrating its 50th year on 16 December 2026. "We are celebrating 50 years."

The finalists for the 2026 NAST Talent Search for Young Scientists and their entry papers are:

Timothy Scott C. Chu from Dela Salle University -- "A UV-Based Concrete Crack Detection and Segmentation Using 2-Stage Convolutional Network with Transfer Learning."

Joe Anthony H. Manzano from University of Santo Tomas -- "Globospiramine from Voacanga globosa exerts robust cytotoxic and antiproliferative activities on cancer cells by inducing caspase-dependent apoptosis in A549 cells and inhibiting MAP K14 (p38a): In vitro and computational investigations."

Ronnel C. Nolos from Marinduque State University --" Distribution of potentially toxic elements (PTEs) and health risk assessment of soil in an island province in the Philippines."

John Vincent R. Pleto from the UPLB --" Evaluating ecosystem health of the Seven Maar Lakes of San Pablo City, Philippines using phytoplankton index of biotic integrity (Phyto-IBI)."

Rance Derrick Pavon from the UP Diliman -- "Loop-mediated isothermal amplification assay for visual detection of Salmonella enterica serovar Typhimurium in food animal meat products."

The 2026 NAST Talent Search for Young Scientists winners will be awarded with plaques of recognition at the 48th Annual Scientific Meeting of NAST PHL on 9 July 2026.

The first prize winner will receive P100,000 and is entitled to a research grant of P50,000 from the DOST for an approved research proposal.

Montoya emphasized the importance of giving recognition to the achievements of Filipino scientists, citing them as one of today's modern heroes.

"It's very important, especially in this time when our issues are purely political. And I don't know about you, but if you ask me, it's not good news. You always hear things like this and that, that there's no money, corruption," Montoya said.

"This is something positive, right? Despite all of these controversies, we have heroes, the scientists, who have done something very important to improve the lives of every Filipino," Montoya added.

The 87-year-old scientist, Dr. Antonio-Velmonte, encouraged the aspiring young scientists to do research if they want to achieve something.

"You should be encouraged to search for some of your questions, right? And the best way to do that is to search and research," she said. "If you want to achieve something in the future, try to do research." NEIL ALCOBER