Phl-U.S. troops, locals join Ligang Bayanihan finale

Supported by the 7th Civil Military Operations Battalion, 540th Air Base Group of the Air Installation and Base Development Command, Floridablanca Municipal Police Station, Pampanga Police Provincial Office and the Pampanga Municipal Office, the activity served as a sports-based security engagement highlighting the strong alliance between the Philippines and the United States.

Featuring four teams named after Phl-US military exercises, the friendly matches underscored themes of teamwork, cooperation, and mutual respect. A cultural performance by members of the Aeta community also added a meaningful touch to the event, showcasing local heritage through music and dance.

Floridablanca Mayor Michael L. Galang led the ceremonial jump ball and emphasized the shared responsibility of maintaining peace and public safety.

“Maintaining peace, averting violence, and guaranteeing public safety are all part of the government’s common mandate,” he said, encouraging broader community support for such initiatives.

The program also included an Information, Education, and Communication campaign on the West Philippine Sea, aimed at raising awareness on maritime rights and sovereignty. Col. Enrique Rafael, commander of the 1CRG, presented the objectives of the annual Balikatan exercises to further deepen public understanding of Phl-US joint activities.

Participants also received merchandise such as bags and T-shirts from US counterparts, adding a festive atmosphere to the gathering. The winning team was recognized with a trophy presented by officials from both the Philippine and US Armed Forces.

Organizers said the Ligang Bayanihan series reflects the enduring Phl-US partnership, reinforcing not only defense cooperation but also shared values of friendship, unity, and community engagement in support of peace and development.