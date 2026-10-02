“The plan is already in place. We are just waiting for the funding of the project,” Cano said.

The project forms part of COWD’s 10-year development and modernization program covering 2025 to 2035, estimated to cost ₱9.3 billion to ₱12 billion.

The program includes replacing decades-old pipelines and reducing non-revenue water caused by leaks, theft and other losses.

COWD is looking at tariff adjustments, government funding, loans and possible public-private partnerships to finance the modernization program.

Cano said the water district also plans to deploy small water tankers to communities with narrow roads inaccessible to larger delivery vehicles.

COWD currently has three small tankers serving areas experiencing water interruptions.

Cano also urged residents to conserve water and reuse household water when possible as the city prepares for potentially drier conditions.