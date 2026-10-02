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CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Cagayan de Oro City Water District is eyeing the Bobonawan and Cagayan rivers as additional water sources as it prepares for the possible effects of a stronger El Niño in the coming months.
COWD chairman Dr. Gerry Cano said Friday that a technical working group has completed plans for a proposed ₱5-million water facility that would tap the two rivers.
“The plan is already in place. We are just waiting for the funding of the project,” Cano said.
The project forms part of COWD’s 10-year development and modernization program covering 2025 to 2035, estimated to cost ₱9.3 billion to ₱12 billion.
The program includes replacing decades-old pipelines and reducing non-revenue water caused by leaks, theft and other losses.
COWD is looking at tariff adjustments, government funding, loans and possible public-private partnerships to finance the modernization program.
Cano said the water district also plans to deploy small water tankers to communities with narrow roads inaccessible to larger delivery vehicles.
COWD currently has three small tankers serving areas experiencing water interruptions.
Cano also urged residents to conserve water and reuse household water when possible as the city prepares for potentially drier conditions.