The project would relocate the existing fish port from Barangay Bulua and is expected to strengthen the city’s fisheries sector by improving market access for local fisherfolk.

Also present during the meeting were City Councilor Juancho Pascual, City Agriculturist Bernie Daba Jr., representatives of the National Project Management Office and Region 10 FishCoRe Unit, and members of the Cagayan de Oro Seafood Wholesalers Association.

The city government has pledged P60 million in counterpart funding for the proposed relocation, which is aimed at expanding fish landing capacity and addressing environmental compliance issues at the existing facility.

The proposed P381-million World Bank-funded complex is currently under review by the City Agricultural Productivity Operations Office for compliance with environmental and social safeguards and to assess its viability as a sustainable fisheries hub.

Plans for the facility include a fish landing center, fish processing plant, cold storage facility, ice plant, docking quay, pier, fuel depot and administration building.

The relocation was proposed following environmental compliance concerns raised by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources over the existing fish port in Barangay Bulua.

City officials said the new facility is among Cagayan de Oro’s priority infrastructure projects and is expected to support local fishing and seafood businesses while promoting more sustainable fisheries development.