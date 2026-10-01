“Malinaw na imposible ang sinasabing ito ni PCol. Graciosodahil wala ako sa Pilipinas noong Holy Week ng 2019,” Tupas said in his 30 September sworn statement before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Tupas said he left the Philippines early on 18 April and returned on 22 April. He attached his Korea flight ticket, passport page and Facebook posts showing his whereabouts.

Gracioso’s affidavit says he handed the two suitcases to “Jepoy” before Duterte boarded a plane after a campaign-related visit to Marinduque. Gracioso said each suitcase contained P50 million. Tupas, however, said he had never been to Marinduque.

The former OVP official also disputed another alleged P100-million delivery at the Diamond Hotel in Manila on 21 September 2019.

Gracioso said he brought two suitcases containing P50 million each and was instructed to give them to “Jepoy.” But Tupas said he had flown to Japan on 19 September and returned only on 22 September.

The two alleged deliveries represent P200 million of the more than P2 billion in cash that Gracioso has claimed he delivered to Duterte in more than 20 transactions.

NBI weighs evidence

The NBI is investigating Gracioso’s allegations and has said photographs and other evidence submitted by him will be authenticated and verified. NBI Director Melvin Matibag said those named in the affidavit, including Duterte and former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, would be invited for questioning.

Gracioso underwent a second lie-detector examination at the NBI on 30 September. The three-hour test was part of the bureau’s continuing investigation.

The NBI has stressed that Gracioso’s earlier polygraph examination did not establish the truth of the specific cash-delivery allegations.

Tupas also disputed Gracioso’s claim that he and Duterte received three suitcases of money in Busay, Cebu, during the “summer” of 2020.

He cited Executive Order No. 13, issued by then-Davao City Mayor Duterte, which suspended domestic air travel to and from Davao City beginning 19 March 2020. Tupas said he and Duterte were in Davao during the period described in Gracioso’s affidavit.

For other alleged deliveries, Tupas said he could not provide specific responses because the allegations lacked dates or other details that would allow him to establish his whereabouts.

Tupas, who served as Davao City information officer from July 2016 to November 2021 and later worked at the OVP from 30 June 2022, to 15 October 2025, said he is now a private citizen.

Duterte has denied knowing Gracioso and receiving money from him. Velasco’s camp has also denied the allegations.

