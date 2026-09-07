For breadwinners, the pressure can be especially heavy. An unexpected illness, disability or loss of income can affect not only personal finances but also the day-to-day needs and long-term goals of two generations.

Recent findings from a Synergy-YouGov study show that financial protection and insurance are increasingly being viewed as family responsibilities rather than solely personal financial decisions.

Among Filipinos considering insurance, health protection remains the leading motivation, while retirement planning also ranks high as many seek to remain financially independent later in life.

The survey also showed that 35 percent of respondents cited funding their children’s education as a reason for considering insurance, while 34 percent pointed to supporting parents or relatives.

For members of the sandwich generation, the challenge extends beyond managing daily expenses to safeguarding the financial security of the entire family.

“Many Filipinos today carry the responsibility of supporting both the next and previous generation. Life insurance helps ensure that no matter what happens, their families can continue pursuing their goals and meeting their needs,” BDO Life President and CEO Renato Vergel De Dios said.

“Ang pamilya mo ang nangangailangan ng Plan B,” he added.

BDO Life said customers may consult a financial adviser at a nearby BDO branch or visit the BDO website to explore life insurance options based on their financial goals and budget.

BDO Life Assurance Company Inc. is a subsidiary of BDO Unibank Inc. and offers life insurance products covering protection, health, education, savings, retirement and estate planning.