“We appeal to everyone to act responsibly and refrain from hoarding essential goods. Do not take advantage of the situation for personal gain. Let us ensure that food, water, and other basic necessities remain accessible to communities,” Nartatez said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that a very strong El Niño could emerge between September and December 2026. The weather bureau said the phenomenon may bring hotter temperatures and significantly reduced rainfall.

Dry conditions, dry spells, and drought have already been recorded in several areas across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, with rainfall deficits affecting dozens of provinces.

Nartatez said the PNP has begun readiness measures in areas already affected by prolonged dry weather amid reports that certain individuals have started hoarding supplies and taking advantage of the situation for personal gain.

“We have directed our police units in affected areas to closely monitor developments, coordinate with local authorities, and be ready to assist communities should the situation affect public safety and peace and order,” he said.

To support government preparedness measures, Nartatez ordered all Police Regional Offices and field units in affected areas to closely monitor peace and order concerns linked to drought, water shortages, and extreme heat.

He assured the public that police services would remain available despite the anticipated challenges posed by the prolonged dry period.

“The public can count on the PNP to remain present and responsive. Whatever the weather conditions, our personnel will continue to perform their duties and ensure that public safety and security are not compromised,” Nartatez said.