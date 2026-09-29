The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday called on the public to act responsibly and avoid taking advantage of possible supply concerns as prolonged dry conditions are expected to affect several parts of the country.
PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. appealed for cooperation from communities amid warnings that a very strong El Niño may develop later this year and continue into the first half of 2027.
This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., through the guidance of DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to protect communities from the adverse effects of the expected El Niño conditions.
“We appeal to everyone to act responsibly and refrain from hoarding essential goods. Do not take advantage of the situation for personal gain. Let us ensure that food, water, and other basic necessities remain accessible to communities,” Nartatez said.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that a very strong El Niño could emerge between September and December 2026. The weather bureau said the phenomenon may bring hotter temperatures and significantly reduced rainfall.
Dry conditions, dry spells, and drought have already been recorded in several areas across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, with rainfall deficits affecting dozens of provinces.
Nartatez said the PNP has begun readiness measures in areas already affected by prolonged dry weather amid reports that certain individuals have started hoarding supplies and taking advantage of the situation for personal gain.
“We have directed our police units in affected areas to closely monitor developments, coordinate with local authorities, and be ready to assist communities should the situation affect public safety and peace and order,” he said.
To support government preparedness measures, Nartatez ordered all Police Regional Offices and field units in affected areas to closely monitor peace and order concerns linked to drought, water shortages, and extreme heat.
He assured the public that police services would remain available despite the anticipated challenges posed by the prolonged dry period.
“The public can count on the PNP to remain present and responsive. Whatever the weather conditions, our personnel will continue to perform their duties and ensure that public safety and security are not compromised,” Nartatez said.
Housing is probably the biggest issue affecting people the world over.
Malacañang on Monday called for a more thorough investigation into the questioned flood control projects in Taguig…
The defense on Monday backed the move by senator-judges to exclude a prosecution witness who testified on the firearms…