The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has returned more than ₱19 billion to over 700,000 members through its Balik Ginhawa programs as of 31 August 2026.

The amount covers nearly 1.3 million loan contracts, including ₱8.9 billion under the first Balik Ginhawa program and ₱10.1 billion under Balik Ginhawa 2.