The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has returned more than ₱19 billion to over 700,000 members through its Balik Ginhawa programs as of 31 August 2026.
The amount covers nearly 1.3 million loan contracts, including ₱8.9 billion under the first Balik Ginhawa program and ₱10.1 billion under Balik Ginhawa 2.
GSIS said the programs provide qualified members with temporary relief from loan payments, allowing them to redirect funds to expenses such as tuition, household bills, medical needs and groceries.