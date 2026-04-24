Bea Borres vents after luxury van crash

Content creator Bea Borres took to social media to express frustration after her luxury van was damaged in an accident.
In a series of Instagram Stories, Borres said her white Toyota Alphard—which she purchased last year—was hit before reaching its first anniversary. “It hasn’t been a year, nabangga na Alphard ko,” she wrote.
She later shared a more personal message reflecting her exhaustion: “Lord, what sign are you giving me? I just want to eat my sushi, organize my closet and hold my baby.” The van, which she previously described as both a reward and a practical choice during pregnancy, held special meaning following the birth of her daughter in December 2025.
Details of the incident were not disclosed, but her posts resonated with followers, highlighting how unexpected events can disrupt even milestone moments.