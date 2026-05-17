Bea Borres opens up about motherhood, politics and showbiz comeback

The celebrity mom recently drew attention after expressing disappointment over the state of the country following recent political controversies and a reported shooting incident linked to the Senate.

“After using my platforms to speak up against corruption, I’m sorry, but I have lost hope in our country,” she wrote on Facebook.

Borres said she has long been vocal about issues involving corruption and accountability but admitted that repeated frustrations have left her emotionally drained.

“I’ve been speaking up against corruption in our country for a long time, but ikaw nalang talaga mawawalan ng gana (you eventually lose the motivation) because the reality is, no one is being held accountable,” she shared.

The actress also revealed that speaking out online once led to threats against her safety.

“It also puts my life at risk. I remember wanting to hire a bodyguard because I got death threats just for speaking up about my opinions,” she recalled.

Despite the criticism she receives online, Borres defended herself against people questioning her social media interactions and associations.

“No matter how much y’all cancel these nepo babies online, their lives still go on. So don’t cancel me just because I follow them. I’ve honestly lost hope in our country because of the government,” she said.

In another emotional message, the content creator admitted that motherhood has changed her perspective on how much she is willing to risk publicly.

“It’s just not worth it for me anymore. Beyond the Internet, y’all should go outside and kayo nalang maiinis (you’ll be the ones frustrated) at how misinformed people are,” she wrote, adding that her daughter now comes first.

While political discussions once again placed Borres in the spotlight, the former child actress also surprised followers after openly reaching out to major television networks in hopes of returning to showbiz.

Tagging ABS-CBN and GMA Network in playful social media posts, Borres joked about wanting another opportunity onscreen now that her schedule has become more flexible after giving birth to her daughter, Victoria Hope, last December.

“ABS-CBN can u guesting me ulit. I always see myself sa articles niyo baka naman pengeng guesting! charot (maybe I should guest),” she posted.

She later added that she now feels more confident appearing on camera compared to before.

“Compared to before, I think I became telegenic na kaya ‘to ABS-CBN & GMA Network, pa-guest po sana (please guest me) sa mga shows. Pero ayoko ng hard roles ha! I’m okay na with hosting-hosting or mga ganda-gandahan roles lang (light, pretty-girl roles only)! Thank you!” she joked.

Borres also poked fun at the pressure of staying relevant online as a content creator.

“It’s so hard kasi maging clout chaser sa soc med, pa-guesting nalang ulit (just give me another guest appearance)!” she added.

Beyond her humorous tone, Borres has also been transparent about the emotional realities of postpartum recovery and raising her daughter as a single mother.

Earlier this year, she shared photos of her stretch marks online as part of a body positivity message directed at fellow mothers.

“And I just want to say this to every mom out there: please be gentle with yourself. Our bodies went through so much to bring life into this world. Hindi pa tapos ang journey natin (our journey is not over yet), and healing doesn’t have a timeline,” she said.

Borres previously revealed that her daughter, Victoria Hope, spent 44 days inside the neonatal intensive care unit before finally being discharged.

The actress also made headlines after appearing on the talk show Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, where she openly discussed her unconventional co-parenting setup involving her former partner’s mother instead of the child’s father.

“I’m co-parenting with his mom,” she revealed.

Borres said she attempted to encourage her former partner to become more involved in their daughter’s life but eventually stopped expecting effort that never came.

“Tito Boy, I tried. Pinakita ko, nagsama kami, nag-acting kami na para kaming pamilya (I showed effort, we stayed together, we acted like a family). Pero bumalik lahat ng sakit (but all the pain came back),” she said.

“When I was pregnant, wala talagang anything (there really was nothing). Tapos ngayon, kahit sabihin ko na ‘ayoko, ikaw mag-adjust for me’ (even if I say ‘I don’t want to, you adjust for me’), nag-expect pa rin ako that he would try. Nakalabas na daughter namin, pero wala talaga (our daughter was already discharged, but there was still nothing),” she added.

Reflecting on the experience, Borres shared one of the biggest lessons she learned from the relationship.

“One thing I learned about men is if they really wanted to, they would,” she said.

“Kahit anong sabihin kong ‘ayoko, ‘wag mo kitain anak ko’ (No matter how much I say ‘I don’t want you to see my child’), pupuntahan niya kasi gusto niya (he would still come because he wants to). Dahil anak niya ‘yon (because that’s his child). Pero walang ganoon (but there was none of that).”

Borres welcomed her daughter in December 2025 after publicly announcing her pregnancy months earlier. Before temporarily stepping away from the entertainment industry, she appeared in the 2018 Kapamilya afternoon drama Kadenang Ginto.

Now balancing motherhood, business ventures, and a possible entertainment comeback, Borres appears determined to move forward with a more grounded perspective shaped by both personal struggles and public scrutiny.