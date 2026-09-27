K-pop icon G-Dragon is bringing his signature style to McDonald’s with an exclusive merchandise drop featuring limited-edition pieces from his collaboration with the fast-food giant.
Filipino fans can get their hands on the McDonald’s x G-Dragon Vintage Cap and PEACEMINUSONE Pins on 30 September, from 2 to 6 p.m. only at select McDonald’s stores.
To purchase the collectibles, customers must first order any McSpicy with Fries & Drink Meal (with Small, Medium or Large drink) in a single transaction. Each qualifying meal allows customers to buy one merchandise item — either the Vintage Cap for P235 or the PEACEMINUSONE Pins set for P215.
Those hoping to collect both items may purchase a maximum of two merchandise pieces per receipt by ordering two qualifying McSpicy meals in one transaction. The pair must consist of one Vintage Cap and one Pins set.
The limited-time offer will be available only at selected branches, including McDonald’s McKinley West, Eastwood, Katipunan, Taft, P. Campa, Valero, Blue Bay and Marikina Concepcion.
The promotion is available for dine-in and take-out transactions through the front counter or self-ordering kiosks only. It is not valid for Drive Thru, McDelivery, GrabFood, Foodpanda, SM Online, PickARoo or Fries & Desserts Stations.
With limited quantities available, fans are encouraged to visit participating stores early as the merchandise will be offered only while supplies last.