To purchase the collectibles, customers must first order any McSpicy with Fries & Drink Meal (with Small, Medium or Large drink) in a single transaction. Each qualifying meal allows customers to buy one merchandise item — either the Vintage Cap for P235 or the PEACEMINUSONE Pins set for P215.

Those hoping to collect both items may purchase a maximum of two merchandise pieces per receipt by ordering two qualifying McSpicy meals in one transaction. The pair must consist of one Vintage Cap and one Pins set.

The limited-time offer will be available only at selected branches, including McDonald’s McKinley West, Eastwood, Katipunan, Taft, P. Campa, Valero, Blue Bay and Marikina Concepcion.

The promotion is available for dine-in and take-out transactions through the front counter or self-ordering kiosks only. It is not valid for Drive Thru, McDelivery, GrabFood, Foodpanda, SM Online, PickARoo or Fries & Desserts Stations.

With limited quantities available, fans are encouraged to visit participating stores early as the merchandise will be offered only while supplies last.