The United Nations has warned that attacks on, or actions undermining, Libya’s oil and energy infrastructure could trigger measures under relevant UN Security Council resolutions, as a disruption to a major crude pipeline caused significant production and revenue losses.

The warning came after the Sharara-Zawiya oil pipeline was shut on 21 September, sharply reducing crude flows from the Sharara field to the Zawiya refinery and port. Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said an armed group closed Valve No. 7 on the pipeline, forcing production at the major oil field to fall.

The NOC estimated that the four-day shutdown through 24 September resulted in 720,362 barrels of lost crude production and more than $75 million in direct financial losses. It warned that a prolonged disruption could affect fuel supplies and force additional refinery units to shut down.