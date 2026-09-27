The DICT restricted access to Discord following a school shooting in Banga, South Cotabato amid initial reports that the suspect had been groomed on the platform.

But the move quickly drew criticism from the technology and freelance communities, where virtual assistants, developers and other gig workers use Discord for communication and daily business operations.

The government reversed the restriction hours later, but the episode has intensified scrutiny over how platform-blocking decisions could affect legitimate users and the broader digital economy.

“I have lost all confidence in the Secretary. He should resign,” entrepreneur and tech creator Carlo Ople said. “The way they handled this entire Discord issue is deeply concerning and frustrating.”

Tech journalist Art Samaniego Jr. said the controversy also damaged confidence in the agencies overseeing the country’s digital sector.

“The most damaging consequence of the Discord block is the blow to the credibility of both the DICT and the CICC,” Samaniego said. “The fatal flaw was underestimating the users.”

Former DICT Undersecretary Jeffrey Ian Dy, meanwhile, is preparing to elevate the issue to the Supreme Court to challenge the executive branch’s authority to unilaterally block digital platforms.

“The fight for our gig workers and internet warriors will continue!” Dy said.

Dy said demand letters had already been sent to the DICT, CICC, and National Telecommunications Commission seeking an immediate end to arbitrary platform blocking.

Working with civil society and technology advocacy groups including BetterGov.PH and Democracy.Net.PH, Dy argued that the issue now extends beyond Discord to the economic dependence of Filipinos on internet platforms.

“This drama has to stop, especially when the economic and civil rights of people are being violated,” Dy said. “This is no longer about Discord. This is already about our freedom on the internet, which, for some of us, brings food to the table.”