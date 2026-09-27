“For us, career advancement should not become a race for paperwork,” TDC said.

“These teachers should not be left behind or placed at a disadvantage simply because of changes in the career progression framework,” the group added, calling for clear advancement pathways and arrangements that take into account their experience, responsibilities and years of service.

Since the ECP was implemented, TDC said it had received reports from teachers about difficulties with documentary requirements, additional workload, unclear or inconsistently applied policies at the division level, particularly on disqualification, prolonged waiting periods for reclassification and inadequate funding for promotions.

“These recurring concerns underscore the need for DepEd to closely examine the actual implementation of the system on the ground and address the gaps between policy and practice,” the group said.

Under its proposed hybrid approach, teachers could advance based on a combination of demonstrated competence, professional qualifications, continuing development, performance and years of service.

The group said such a system would recognize professional growth while also accounting for the experience of long-serving teachers who may have difficulty competing in a framework that places substantial weight on accumulated documentation and credentials.

It urged DepEd to conduct sustained consultations with teacher organizations and other stakeholders in evaluating the ECP, saying teachers’ experiences in schools should inform decisions on which provisions are working and which require clarification or revision.

“A career progression system should ultimately serve the teachers, not create another layer of pressure for them,” TDC said.