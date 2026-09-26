A fire that struck a three-story commercial building along Dr. A. Santos Avenue in Barangay San Isidro reached the fifth alarm early Saturday, with initial property damage estimated at P30 million.
The fire broke out late Friday night, 25 September, and escalated to fifth alarm at 12:14 a.m. on 26 September, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection.
Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before it was placed under control at 6:29 a.m.
The building houses a hardware establishment, with stocks and other combustible materials contributing to the intensity of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The Parañaque City Fire Station is conducting an investigation to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.
Authorities placed the initial damage to property at around P30 million.