Liza Soberano proudly carried a touch of the Philippines to Hollywood as she attended the Los Angeles premiere of Forgotten Island wearing a custom pink Filipiniana creation by Filipino fashion designer Mark Bumgarner.

Blending traditional Filipino influences with contemporary glamour, Soberano’s striking ensemble became more than a red-carpet fashion moment. It also served as a celebration of her heritage as she continues to build her career on the international entertainment scene.

Bumgarner expressed his pride in dressing the actress for the occasion, sharing on Facebook how Soberano continues to bring her Filipino roots with her wherever her career takes her.

“From the Philippines to Hollywood,” the designer wrote.

He described Soberano as one of the country’s finest actresses and highlighted the significance of seeing her arrive at the Los Angeles premiere in his custom creation.

“Liza has always carried her roots with her and last night she wore it with pride, looking stunning as always,” Bumgarner added.

The fashion statement complemented the Filipino connection behind Forgotten Island, a DreamWorks Animation fantasy that draws from themes of friendship and Filipino folklore.

Soberano lends her voice to Raisa, marking another international project for the Filipino-American actress as she expands her presence in Hollywood.

For Bumgarner, seeing Soberano represent Filipino creativity through both fashion and film was a source of pride. He described the project as “a proud moment for Filipino creatives and the stories we grew up with.”

The designer ended his message with an affectionate note for his longtime muse: “Always a joy to dress you up, Liza!”

From her distinctly Filipino red-carpet look to her role in a Hollywood production inspired by Filipino culture, Soberano’s appearance offered a fitting intersection of fashion, heritage and an increasingly international career.

And on a Hollywood premiere night, the actress made sure a piece of the Philippines walked the red carpet with her.