The Department of Agriculture (DA) has turned over the new Modular Cold Storage Facility to the Cupang West Multipurpose Cooperative in Balanga City, Bataan during a turn over ceremony on 14 September 2026.

In a belated post by the DA Central Luzon, the new Modular Cold Storage Facility was turned over to the Cupang West Multipurpose Cooperative, with members undergoing Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Training to ensure that the facility will be used properly.

Regional Executive Director Dr. Eduardo L. Lapuz, Jr., RTD for Operations and Extension, & AMAD Dr. Arthur D. Dayrit, and Regional HVCDP/NUPAP/AFLO Focal Person Engr. AB P. David led the event.

Also present were Bataan APCO Marilou P. Ramos, Provincial Agriculturist Engr. Johanna R. Dizon, Legal Consultant Atty. Nica Tuvera, and Co-chairperson Val Joseph Fernandez of the Committee on Agricultural, Food and Fisheries of the Sangguniang Panlungsod ng Balanga.

The said project was implemented under the Agricultural and Fisheries Logistics Office (AFLO) of the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office III (DA RFO III) as part of the continued support to the local farmers and fisherfolk in the province of Bataan.

Thru the new facility, stakeholders expect to lengthen the shelf life of high value crops and other agricultural products, lessen post harvest losses, and losses due to damage and wastage of crops. The facility will also help in proper storage and organization of agricultural products while waiting for the right time to sell, providing better prices and additional income for farmers.

The Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Training was held for the members of the cooperative to ensure proper, safe, and efficient use, care, and maintenance of the facility.

The said initiative of the DA Central Luzon is part of its continuous thrust of the government to boost the agricultural sector, lessen post harvest losses, increase the income of farmers, and push for food security in the region.