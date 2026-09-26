A new chapter in African pageantry has begun as Georgina Kambongo becomes the first woman crowned Miss Universe Republic of the Congo.

Kambongo earned the historic distinction during the national competition held on September 12, 2026, at the Palais des Congrès in Brazzaville, officially becoming her country’s representative to the 75th Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico.

At 24, Kambongo brings ambitions that extend well beyond the pageant stage. She is studying Networks and Telecommunications while also pursuing interests in journalism and entrepreneurship.

Her entry into Miss Universe also comes with a personal mission. Kambongo hopes to use her growing platform to celebrate the diversity of Black beauty and encourage young women to embrace their identities with confidence.

Her coronation carries particular significance for the Republic of the Congo as the country establishes its presence in the Miss Universe arena with its first national titleholder.

From Brazzaville, Kambongo will now prepare for the international stage, where she will meet delegates from around the world and introduce a global audience to her country, culture and advocacy.

The journey also gives her the opportunity to transform a historic first into something with a lasting impact. Beyond competing for the crown, she enters Miss Universe with a platform centered on representation, self-confidence and the visibility of African women.

With Georgina Kambongo wearing the inaugural national crown, the Republic of the Congo now begins its own Miss Universe story—and all eyes will be on its first queen as she carries that history to Puerto Rico.