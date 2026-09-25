The participants also conducted a pre-sail briefing to discuss the necessary preparations for the exercise, including protocols, contingency plans, weather and sea state conditions, and the planned route.

The delegates concluded the engagement with an operational synchronization exercise to ensure that all operations are properly coordinated and that participants are informed throughout the conduct of the exercise. The activity also aimed to minimize the risk of miscommunication and unintended incidents by establishing clear coordination and communication procedures among the participants.

The JCA and FLP take place from September 20 to 26, 2026, featuring a series of harbor and at-sea activities that provide opportunities for participating countries to further enhance interoperability, exchange knowledge and best practices, and strengthen practical cooperation in the maritime domain.

Through the ADMM-Plus EWG on MS JCA and FLP, the Philippine Navy underscores its commitment to strengthening interoperability with regional and international partners, sustaining meaningful maritime dialogue, enhancing maritime security cooperation, and fostering partnerships that contribute to a secure, stable, and resilient maritime environment.