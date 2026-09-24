A petition was filed by former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez before the Supreme Court questioning the legality of the Senate impeachment court’s order revising the voting threshold for the conviction of Vice President Sara Duterte.

The high bench was asked by Rodriguez to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) and/or writ of preliminary injunction while it hears and resolves the petition.

Also, the petition seeks to challenge the Senate impeachment court’s interpretation of the constitutional provision requiring a two-thirds vote of all members of the Senate to convict an impeached official.

On Wednesday, the Senate impeachment court voted to revise the 16-vote threshold for convicting Duterte by ruling that the required two-thirds vote of “all members of the Senate” refers only to senators who are “capable of participating” in the impeachment proceedings.