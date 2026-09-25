A protest rally was held by Muslim supporters of Sen. Robin Padilla outside the Department of Justice compound in Manila on Friday afternoon as the lawmaker faced a preliminary investigation over an obstruction of justice complaint.
Also present were members of PDP-Laban, Duterte Youth, Inday Sara Duterte Advocacy and Eagles Brotherhood, who expressed opposition to the DOJ subpoena issued against Padilla.
The protesters arrived at the DOJ at around 1:30 p.m. carrying tarpaulins bearing messages of support for the senator.
The complaint filed by the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group alleges that Padilla helped Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa evade arrest on 14 May 2026 after the latter left the Senate premises while an International Criminal Court warrant was being enforced.
Padilla has denied helping Dela Rosa escape, saying the senator only asked to hitch a ride in his vehicle.